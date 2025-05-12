Transcat (TRNS) to Release Earnings on Monday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNSGet Free Report) is expected to announce its Q4 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter.

Transcat Stock Performance

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $78.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $729.92 million, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 0.69. Transcat has a 1 year low of $67.56 and a 1 year high of $147.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TRNS. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Transcat from $126.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.50.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

