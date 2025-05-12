TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TDG. Northcoast Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,375.00 to $1,540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,490.20.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

NYSE TDG opened at $1,372.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,353.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,321.52. The company has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $1,176.31 and a 12 month high of $1,488.54.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $31,801,615.80. This trade represents a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,354.08, for a total transaction of $27,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,046,584.64. This trade represents a 71.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,135 shares of company stock worth $240,122,586. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TransDigm Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

