TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 53,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TriMas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TriMas by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 246,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in TriMas during the fourth quarter valued at $29,160,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 605,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TriMas news, Director Jeffrey A. Fielkow acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $51,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,850.14. The trade was a 29.37% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Sedaghat purchased 123,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $2,940,336.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,024,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,410,546.46. This trade represents a 13.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 929,634 shares of company stock worth $22,278,549. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

TriMas Price Performance

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $24.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.97 million, a P/E ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.14. TriMas Co. has a 12 month low of $19.33 and a 12 month high of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.41 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

TriMas Company Profile

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Featured Stories

