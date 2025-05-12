Trip.com Group (TCOM) to Release Earnings on Monday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share and revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

TCOM opened at $61.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18.

Trip.com Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.08.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

