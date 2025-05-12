Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $13.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the travel company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $15.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 751.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tripadvisor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth $295,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth $5,170,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 391.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 63,680 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 50,713 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,543,056 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $22,791,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.