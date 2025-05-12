TSE:DFY Q2 EPS Estimate Reduced by National Bank Financial

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Definity Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Definity Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Definity Financial’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

DFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised their target price on Definity Financial from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Definity Financial from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$63.45.

Definity Financial Stock Performance

Definity Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$41.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$63.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.04.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.