Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPC. B. Riley upgraded Tutor Perini to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of TPC opened at $32.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.74.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Tutor Perini

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 32.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Tutor Perini by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

