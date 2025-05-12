Tuya (TUYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.40 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 5.55%.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya Stock Performance

Tuya stock opened at $2.32 on Monday. Tuya has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35.

Tuya Announces Dividend

Tuya Company Profile

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Tuya’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.