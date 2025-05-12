UBS Group Cuts Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Price Target to $2.20

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $2.50 to $2.20 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on Aemetis from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.18.

Aemetis Trading Down 5.1%

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.39. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $4.73. The company has a market cap of $68.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $42.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aemetis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 113,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Aemetis by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Aemetis by 1,130.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 374,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 343,609 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Aemetis by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 297,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,658 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

