UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Stock Price

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of NYSE CARS opened at $10.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $663.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.95. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cars.com by 813.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 624.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Cars.com by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

