UBS Group Increases Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target to $31.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $29.46 on Friday. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.56.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.56 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 132.63% and a net margin of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $66,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,791 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,206.87. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Cox sold 3,765 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $99,019.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 309,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,165. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,265 shares of company stock worth $303,520. Corporate insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,633,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,395 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,224,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,887 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,332,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,842,000 after purchasing an additional 97,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,950,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,802,000 after purchasing an additional 36,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,646,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,505,000 after purchasing an additional 82,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

