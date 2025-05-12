UBS Group Increases Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $73.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Tapestry from $100.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.22.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPR

Tapestry Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE TPR opened at $78.00 on Friday. Tapestry has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $90.85. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 11,917 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,048,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,592. The trade was a 23.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 7,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.59, for a total transaction of $681,975.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,652,100.29. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,537 shares of company stock worth $5,730,589. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPR. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $726,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $673,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,644,000. Finally, Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 8.6% during the first quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

(Get Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.