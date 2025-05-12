UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for Boeing (NYSE:BA) Stock Price

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $207.00 to $226.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Melius Research set a $204.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday, March 24th. Melius raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.85.

Boeing Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE BA opened at $194.53 on Friday. Boeing has a 12 month low of $128.88 and a 12 month high of $196.95. The stock has a market cap of $146.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $167.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.99.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. This trade represents a 8.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Chaney Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

