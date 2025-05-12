UBS Group Lowers Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target to $30.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $23.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $924.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Insider Activity at Coterra Energy

In related news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total transaction of $941,735.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Coterra Energy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Coterra Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 21,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Coterra Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 35,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

