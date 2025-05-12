UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Raised to $51.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Get UDR alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UDR

UDR Stock Up 0.7%

UDR opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 169.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.84. UDR has a twelve month low of $36.61 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The company had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.23 million. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UDR will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UDR Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 491.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UDR

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,256,609. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the first quarter worth about $285,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,436,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,384,000 after buying an additional 69,154 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,023,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,751,000 after buying an additional 214,209 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.