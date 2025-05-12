UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,303,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,307 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.42% of UiPath worth $29,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UiPath by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in UiPath by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PATH. UBS Group lowered their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UiPath from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.72.

NYSE PATH opened at $12.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.70. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -78.13 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,186,527.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 987,322 shares in the company, valued at $11,857,737.22. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,739.29. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

