Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 592.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Performance

NYSE:UA opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.47. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $10.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

About Under Armour

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

(Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.