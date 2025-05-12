Under Armour (UAA) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Under Armour to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.54. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Argus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 7th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.40 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.99.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Under Armour

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.