Under Armour (UAA) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Under Armour to post earnings of ($0.09) per share and revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.
Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Under Armour to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Under Armour Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $5.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.54. Under Armour has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Under Armour
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
