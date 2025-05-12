United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Price Target Raised to $4.50

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $2.60 to $4.50 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on UAMY. D. Boral Capital assumed coverage on United States Antimony in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United States Antimony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. D Boral Capital upgraded shares of United States Antimony to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United States Antimony in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UAMY

United States Antimony Stock Down 6.8%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

Shares of United States Antimony stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.84. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $3.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $375.99 million, a P/E ratio of -82.00 and a beta of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 2,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, precious metals, and zeolite products in the United States, and Canada. It operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as well as color fastener in paints and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs; antimony trisulfide used as a primer in ammunition; and antimony metal for use in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.