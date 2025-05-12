Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 100,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 32,216 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $691,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 392.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,133,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 64.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UHT opened at $38.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $34.56 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust ( NYSE:UHT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.55 million for the quarter. Universal Health Realty Income Trust had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.41%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 217.78%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

