US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $84.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

NYSE:USFD opened at $71.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35. US Foods has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $73.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.20.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,770. The trade was a 800.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,001,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

