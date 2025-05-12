Valvoline’s (VVV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $44.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $45.00.

VVV has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VVV

Valvoline Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of VVV stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $31.02 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 143.64% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,560.05. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Valvoline by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 149,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 15,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,673,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,319 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $944,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,605,000 after acquiring an additional 32,206 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.