Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Given New $20.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 3.5%

NASDAQ VECO opened at $19.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.13. Veeco Instruments has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $167.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VECO. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 396.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 257.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 213.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 75.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veeco Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.