Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Veradigm Stock Performance

Veradigm Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $4.30 on Monday. Veradigm has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $11.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.13.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

