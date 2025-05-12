Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VSTM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Verastem from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verastem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Verastem from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Shares of VSTM stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $369.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.57). On average, analysts forecast that Verastem will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verastem by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Verastem by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verastem by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,784 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Verastem by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in Verastem by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 26,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

