Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Position Trimmed by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 60.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 65.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 247,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after purchasing an additional 97,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 117,062 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu sold 178,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $6,877,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,770,000.19. This trade represents a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 496,848 shares of company stock worth $18,995,338. 47.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.6%

Virtu Financial stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $497.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About Virtu Financial

(Free Report)

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.