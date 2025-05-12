Vivos Therapeutics (VVOS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.41) per share and revenue of $3.63 million for the quarter.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 million. Vivos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 335.04% and a negative net margin of 86.19%. On average, analysts expect Vivos Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vivos Therapeutics alerts:

Vivos Therapeutics Trading Up 6.0%

Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. Vivos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 7.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Vivos Therapeutics from $6.60 to $6.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vivos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on VVOS

About Vivos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes treatment modalities for patients with dentofacial abnormalities, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), and snoring in adults. It offers The Vivos Method, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of dentofacial abnormalities, OSA, and snoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.