Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) Financial Contrast

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 36.7% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vonovia has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vonovia $5.28 billion 5.29 -$6.80 billion N/A N/A Mobile Infrastructure $37.01 million 4.69 -$25.12 million ($0.24) -17.04

This table compares Vonovia and Mobile Infrastructure”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Mobile Infrastructure has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vonovia.

Profitability

This table compares Vonovia and Mobile Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vonovia -72.39% -11.28% -3.62% Mobile Infrastructure -24.59% -4.36% -2.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Vonovia and Mobile Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vonovia 1 0 0 1 2.50 Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mobile Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 38.55%. Given Mobile Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mobile Infrastructure is more favorable than Vonovia.

Summary

Mobile Infrastructure beats Vonovia on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of residential properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services. It also engages in the sale of individual condominiums and single-family houses; and project development activities. The company was formerly known as Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE and changed its name to Vonovia SE in August 2015. Vonovia SE was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bochum, Germany.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

