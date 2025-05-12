Vor Biopharma’s (VOR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOR. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.40 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.
Vor Biopharma Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vor Biopharma
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,646,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897,159 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Vor Biopharma by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.
Vor Biopharma Company Profile
Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
