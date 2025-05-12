Vor Biopharma’s (VOR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOR. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.40 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Vor Biopharma from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.06.

Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $0.15 on Friday. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,646,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897,159 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $707,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Vor Biopharma by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 163,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 25,930 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 44,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York bought a new position in Vor Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

