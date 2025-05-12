Vox Royalty (VOXR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Vox Royalty to post earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. Vox Royalty has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Vox Royalty had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million during the quarter.

Vox Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of VOXR stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. Vox Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $161.40 million, a PE ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Vox Royalty Increases Dividend

Vox Royalty Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Vox Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Vox Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 60 royalties and streaming assets. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, and the United States. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

