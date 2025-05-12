Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in EverQuote by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $306,729.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,509 shares in the company, valued at $12,549,192.24. The trade was a 2.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $29,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,498,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,586,676.25. The trade was a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 193,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,231 in the last three months. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EVER. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

EverQuote Stock Up 0.4%

EverQuote stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $30.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average is $21.37. The company has a market capitalization of $829.87 million, a PE ratio of 68.32 and a beta of 0.45.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $147.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

