Voya Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revelyst in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Revelyst during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Revelyst during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Revelyst during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Revelyst alerts:

Revelyst Stock Up 4.5%

GEAR opened at $20.08 on Monday. Revelyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.90 and a 12-month high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Revelyst Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Revelyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.