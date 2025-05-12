Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Janus International Group by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBI opened at $8.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $15.24.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

