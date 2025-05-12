Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 88.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 35,417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 308,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,578 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.57.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $192.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

