Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 88.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 35,417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 14.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 308,943 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,578 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.
Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $22.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.73. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -63.80 and a beta of 1.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.
