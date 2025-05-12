Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Univest Financial were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Univest Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Stock Performance

UVSP opened at $30.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $876.80 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.73. Univest Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $32.75.

Univest Financial Increases Dividend

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.65 million. Univest Financial had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Univest Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 32.96%.

Insider Transactions at Univest Financial

In other Univest Financial news, Director Anne Vazquez purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.63 per share, with a total value of $35,787.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,937.50. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

