Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MODG. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 37,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 821.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

MODG opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $924.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

