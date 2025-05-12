Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,893 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oak Thistle LLC raised its position in Amedisys by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Price Performance

Amedisys stock opened at $95.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.65. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.15 and a 1 year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $594.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.43 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

View Our Latest Report on Amedisys

Amedisys Profile

(Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.