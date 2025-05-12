Voya Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,913 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RealReal by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 24,322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,781,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RealReal during the 4th quarter valued at $7,329,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in RealReal by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 66,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 46,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Stock Down 30.7%

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $5.05 on Monday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $571.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76.

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $160.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.98 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

In related news, insider Luke Thomas Friang sold 18,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $127,670.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 556,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,243.30. This trade represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 113,917 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $786,027.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,307,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,919,673.10. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,283 shares of company stock worth $1,782,153. Insiders own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

