Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 188.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 0.4%

QDEL opened at $36.30 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $49.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.97 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.