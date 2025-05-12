Voya Investment Management LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 167,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 30,950 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 779.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 94,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45. The firm has a market cap of $907.35 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.40. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $17.51.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 93.34%. The company had revenue of $52.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

