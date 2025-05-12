Voya Investment Management LLC Has $298,000 Stake in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,129,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,747,000 after acquiring an additional 94,849 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 818.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 722,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 643,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 634,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,228 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 522,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 478,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Thomas Abraham sold 6,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $192,149.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,458.52. This represents a 9.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Hovde Group raised their target price on shares of Byline Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

Byline Bancorp Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of BY stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $103.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Byline Bancorp Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

