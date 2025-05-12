Voya Investment Management LLC Has $301,000 Stock Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,309,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 891,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,813,000 after buying an additional 54,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 451,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,608,000 after buying an additional 45,788 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 402,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after acquiring an additional 68,907 shares in the last quarter. 47.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMBH. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group dropped their price objective on First Mid Bancshares from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Mid Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Down 0.6%

FMBH opened at $36.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $872.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.27. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $43.86.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $85.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.29 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company’s loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

