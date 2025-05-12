Voya Investment Management LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,044 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FARO Technologies worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,307 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

FARO stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $813.45 million, a PE ratio of -120.88 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $93.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $91.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

In other news, CFO Matthew Horwath sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $43,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,299. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter James Lau sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $135,278.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,690,226.80. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FARO. Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

