Voya Investment Management LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Utz Brands were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Utz Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Utz Brands by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Trading Up 1.0%

UTZ opened at $12.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.20. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Utz Brands Cuts Dividend

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $352.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.44 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Utz Brands from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Utz Brands news, Director William Jr. Werzyn purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $94,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,275.70. This represents a 53.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 17,920 shares of company stock valued at $224,156 in the last quarter. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

