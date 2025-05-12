Voya Investment Management LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 14,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 800,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after purchasing an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on BWMN. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $36.50 to $30.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised Bowman Consulting Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowman Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $56,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,177 shares in the company, valued at $4,226,455.42. This trade represents a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bowman Consulting Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $24.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $427.72 million, a PE ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.21). Bowman Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

