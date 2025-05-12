Voya Investment Management LLC Has $328,000 Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 3,585.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 167.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $646.12 million, a PE ratio of -1,909.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8,800.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPTN. Northcoast Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

