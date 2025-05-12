Voya Investment Management LLC Has $350,000 Position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 822.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

NYSE:KW opened at $6.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.14 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 58.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kennedy-Wilson

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 30,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $258,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,501.16. This trade represents a 23.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, for a total transaction of $350,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 547,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,744. The trade was a 8.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

(Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.