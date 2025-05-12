Voya Investment Management LLC Has $352,000 Stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 659.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 206.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $71.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.65. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.67 and a 52-week high of $80.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.56. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.90 million.

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

About Republic Bancorp

(Free Report)

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Republic Bank & Trust Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in six segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, Republic Payment Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

Featured Stories

