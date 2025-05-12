Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LBTYK. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.05. Liberty Global Ltd. has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $22.14. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($3.13). Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

