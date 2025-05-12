Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CXT. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Crane NXT by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,351,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,658,000 after buying an additional 597,537 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,517,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Crane NXT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,754,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crane NXT by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,576,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,337,000 after purchasing an additional 336,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,719,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Trading Up 3.8%

CXT stock opened at $52.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $41.54 and a 1-year high of $67.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.46 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CXT shares. Northland Capmk cut shares of Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Crane NXT Company Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

